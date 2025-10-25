Advertisement
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Netball NZ confirms Dame Noeline Taurua will return as Silver Ferns coach

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Netball NZ has confirmed Dame Noeline Taurua will return as head coach of the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the reinstatement of Dame Noeline Taurua as Silver Ferns coach with immediate effect.

However, to limit disruption in the team, the current interim coaching appointments will remain in place until the conclusion of the team’s northern tour in November.

The news follows weeks

