Netball NZ said both parties had agreed to implement enhancements to support wellbeing and performance, including strengthening the voice of the players.

“These build on frameworks developed by the parties during recent discussions, with further input from High Performance Sport New Zealand and drawing from the coach and athlete welfare systems successfully employed by other leading codes

“Netball NZ acknowledges that the suspension of Dame Noeline and her coaching team was a difficult decision. The subsequent period has been a very challenging time for everyone involved, including the Silver Ferns players and management and their whānau, and for this we apologise.

“Netball NZ has full confidence in Dame Noeline’s ongoing leadership of the Silver Ferns, noting there was nothing found during the process that called her integrity into question.”

The organisation did not, however, clarify the exact issues that led to Taurua being stood down.

“While there has been public speculation on this matter, Netball NZ has a duty of care to all employees, including our players. Despite intense interest, we have not and cannot engage with commentary that breaches their right to privacy and does not reflect the full context.

“We thank athletes, coaches, staff and the wider netball community for their patience and continued commitment to the Silver Ferns.”