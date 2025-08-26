D'Arcy Waldegrave sits down with Shane Van Gisbergen highlighting the challenges and rewards of his switch from Supercars to Nascar racing.

Kiwi motorsport star Shane van Gisbergen says his permanent move to Nascar has helped him rediscover his love for racing.

Van Gisbergen made the permanent move to the United States in 2024, having got the opportunity to compete in a street race in Chicago the year prior, which he won - becoming the first driver in 60 years to win on their debut.

He spent his first campaign between Nascar’s Xfinity Series - the second tier of the sport - before becoming a fulltime Cup driver this year, where he has secured four wins and is already guaranteed to claim the Rookie of the Year prize ahead of the playoffs, which begin this weekend.

Before making the move to Nascar, van Gisbergen had been racing in Australia’s Supercars series for over 15 years, winning three championships and three Bathurst 1000 crowns.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, the 36-year-old said the move has reignited his career behind the wheel, which has seen him “go from hating racing to loving it again”.