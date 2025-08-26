“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” said team principal Graeme Lowdon.
“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.
“Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.”
Mark Reuss, the president of Cadillac’s parent company General Motors, said the decision was based on the drivers’ experience of wins and podiums in F1.
He described Cadillac’s driver pairing as “a really good winning combination”.
Dan Towriss, chief executive officer of GM’s partner TWG Global, said: “Their experience, leadership and technical acumen are what we need.
“We’re humbled by their belief in us and this project.
“There is a young pool of drivers who are exciting and very talented so it was a tough decision. But it was the leadership of these two drivers that stood out.”
Perez said it was an “honour” to help Cadillac take their first steps in the sport.
“Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.”
Bottas, who played an instrumental role in Mercedes winning the team world championship every year from 2017 to 2021, echoed his new teammate’s excitement at the challenge.
“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.”
Cadillac’s entry into F1 was confirmed by motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, in March.
The US team, backed by TWG Motorsports and GM, followed F1’s rejection of a bid by another US team with links to Cadillac, Andretti.
The new team’s engines will initially be supplied by Ferrari but GM have agreed to build its own engine in the future.
Cadillac will operate out of three hubs: Indiana and North Carolina in the US and Silverstone in England.