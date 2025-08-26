Mexican driver Sergio Perez and Finland's Valtteri Bottas. Photo / AFP

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and 10-time grand prix victor Valtteri Bottas will drive for Cadillac next season in what the new Formula One team described today as “a bold signal of intent”.

The experienced pair with over 500 grand prix starts between them will be making a return to the grid in 2026, after being dropped this year, for the American outfit, which becomes F1’s 11th team on the grid.

Perez, the winner of six grand prix, was sacked by Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s teammate at the end of last season despite two years of the Mexican’s contract still to run.

All of Bottas’ wins came during his time with Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton. The Finn raced for Sauber in 2024 and this term has acted as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

Cadillac are looking to the two veterans - Perez is 35 and Bottas turns 36 on Thursday - to help them make a flying start to life in the fast lane.