“Good to get that one back. What an awesome race...the car was just amazing again. To get another win. I definitely gave that bustop wall another metre on that last lap,” he said after the win.
“That’s the stuff you dream about. I’m just a lucky guy to drive for an amazing bunch of people and just execute. The day just went flawlessly. I can’t believe it.”
It continues a stunning rookie season for van Gisbergen following previous road wins this season at Sonoma Raceway, Chicago Street Race and Mexico. The win also comes in the same week he announced a multiyear contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to remain in Nascar for the longterm.
The win was extra special for van Gisbergen who lost his mother Karen last April, and his father Robert was at Watkins Glen to watch him race for the first time this season.
“It’s amazing to have him here. A tough year for dad. He hasn’t been able to travel. To have him here for the next three weeks and share this with him, it’s amazing,” he added.