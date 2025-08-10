Shane Van Gisbergen waves to fans as he walks onstage prior to the Nascar Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Photo / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen has proven yet again he is Nascar’s king of the road with victory in the Watkins Glen International for his fourth win of the season.

The Kiwi retook the lead with 13 laps to go in a controlled race after starting second on the grid and got redemption after being denied on the final lap at year ago.

Van Gisbergen is the first rookie in Nascar history to win four races in a season and joins Denny Hamlin as the only other driver to have four wins in 2025. It also secures him second seed going into the playoffs.

Starting second behind Ryan Blaney, van Gisbergen led for various sections of the race in what he described as flawless.

Christopher Bell was second, more than 10 seconds back with Chris Buescher, who stole victory from van Gisbergen 12 months ago when the Kiwi clipped a wall, finishing third.