Shane Van Gisbergen during the Nascar Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course. Photo / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen cemented his spot as the best street racer in Nascar with another victory at the Chicago Street Race today.

A day after taking victory in the Xfinity Series, the Kiwi took out the Grant Park 165 Nascar event from pole for his second Nascar victory of the season.

In 2023, van Gisbergen stunned Nascar when he won the event in his maiden drive, becoming just the seventh driver to win on Nascar debut and the first to do so since 1963.

He made it four wins in five starts across the Nascar and Xfinity Series today after taking the lead with 16 laps to go.

He then had to hold on to the lead through two different caution re-starts. It’s the Trackhouse Racing driver’s second win of the season following Mexico victory last month.