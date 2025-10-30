Advertisement
Formula 1: Liam Lawson gets 2026 boost as Red Bull rival linked with IndyCar switch

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.
As he battles New Zealand’s Liam Lawson for a 2026 Formula One seat, Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has been linked to a switch to the American IndyCar series.

Tsunoda, 25, is part of the equation that sees himself, Lawson, Isack Hadjar and Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad fighting

