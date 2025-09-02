However, Tsunoda has also failed to match the expectations set of him, and scored just seven points in the 13 grands prix since. Furthermore, given Honda’s contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the season, Tsunoda cannot be guaranteed a place at the team on commercial grounds beyond this season.

Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar has been arguably the success story of 2025, and on Monday (NZ time) scored his first podium in Formula One by finishing third at the Dutch Grand Prix.

While early indications had been that a decision over the 2026 lineup would take place at the end of the season, as it was last year, the Herald understands that Red Bull aren’t opposed to moving early.

That understanding has been backed up by Dr Marko.

“We’ve extended the options, or rather, the drivers have extended them with us,” Marko told Sky Germany at Zandvoort. “So, around September or October, we want to have a few more races to observe, and then we’ll make the decisions.”

Should that decision be made by the end of October, drivers would have a maximum of five races to prove their worth to Red Bull.

Liam Lawson congratulates Isack Hadjar at Zandvoort. Photo / Red Bull

Even before his podium finish, Hadjar was believed to be the front runner to partner Verstappen, having excelled in his debut campaign.

After Zandvoort, Hadjar has scored 37 points from the season’s 15 races, 17 more than Lawson and 25 more than Tsunoda.

Despite his promising form, though, Herald sources have previously indicated that Lawson will remain with Racing Bulls for 2026 at least.

Given Formula One introduces a revolutionary set of design regulations next year, it is understood that Lawson is wanted to remain where he is as a senior figure at Racing Bulls, and lead the team into the new era.

It is also understood that the door is not closed on Tsunoda either, given Red Bull’s move to replace former team principal and chief executive Christian Horner with ex-Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Mekies has worked with all three contenders during his time in charge of Red Bull’s sister side, and is renowned for his man management.

The Herald also understands that, despite what had been communicated by Red Bull, another driver switch mid-season is not off the cards.

That switch would mean whichever driver is to partner Verstappen in 2026 moves up a place early, with a spot at Racing Bulls to be freed up for junior driver Arvid Lindblad.

Lindblad is highly regarded within Red Bull, and earlier this year was fast-tracked into getting his Formula One super licence at the age of 17, in case he needed to be promoted up from Formula Two early.

The Formula One season continues with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza this weekend.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.