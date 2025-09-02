Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Formula 1: Red Bull adviser sets timeline for Liam Lawson-Isack Hadjar-Yuki Tsunoda 2026 decision

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Herald NOW sports panel on Black Ferns at the Women's Rugby World Cup and Liam Lawson's disappointment on the track.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Red Bull senior motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko has given the timeline for when the team will decide which driver will partner Max Verstappen in 2026.

Since dismissing Sergio Perez at the end of 2024, Red Bull are yet to settle on which of its junior drivers will take the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save