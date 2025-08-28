But even though the two teammates are each others’ closest comparison points, the bigger picture isn’t being ignored.

With the all-important place of fifth in the constructors championship up for grabs (outside the top four teams of McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull), just 50 points separate the best of the rest.

Racing Bulls currently sit eighth, 25 points back from Williams in fifth.

And as the drivers return from a four-week break for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Lawson isn’t getting carried away by his finish to the first half of the season.

“Theoretically, yes, it’s great to have a string of good races,” Lawson said. “But F1 is extremely close at the moment.

“I don’t know if I believe in that momentum thing. Each weekend we have to start again.

Liam Lawson at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull

“It’s new tracks, with different dynamics and characteristics. You don’t start from scratch, but in a way you do, to try and put ourselves into a position where we’re quick in qualifying.

“On these types of circuits that are hard to overtake, that’s the objective for the weekend.”

Potentially aiding Lawson’s cause is the fact that rain is expected for Saturday – the same day as qualifying. Lawson’s best Formula One qualifying result, fifth in Brazil last year, came in the wet.

Regardless, Lawson can take comfort from being back in Zandvoort.

Two years ago, as Daniel Ricciardo hit the wall and broke his hand, Lawson was rushed into the then-AlphaTauri car for his Formula One debut at the same circuit.

Since then, he’s had to be patient, missing out on a full-time drive in 2024, before six races earned him a ticket into Red Bull’s senior ranks.

And after a month away from racing altogether, Lawson is ready to pick up where he left off.

“[It’s] good to be back,” he continued. “Obviously, back where my F1 career started.

“It’s been a good few weeks – I was probably more busy than I should have been. I didn’t really stop.

“But it’s good to have a few weeks of time to not think of racing, and come back refreshed. It’s mid-season, but it’s not really, we only have three-and-a-half months left.

“And some tracks that I’m excited for as well.”

Lawson should be excited about those tracks – of the 10 remaining races, he’s yet to have raced on just one, Azerbaijan’s Baku Street Circuit.

In the wait for racing to return, fans’ appetites were whetted by the news that Cadillac – which will enter Formula One next year – revealed its maiden driver pairing.

Former Red Bull and Mercedes drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will take the wheel for the American giants, giving Cadillac one of the most experienced partnerships on the grid.

However, in doing so, Cadillac has overlooked the opportunity to promote a younger driver to build its future around.

This year has seen five rookie drivers ascend from Formula Two, as well as Lawson completing his first full season.

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson. Photo / Red Bull

And asked whether or not a younger driver should have been given a chance at Cadillac, Lawson made no bones of his feelings on the matter.

“There’s a lot of young guys that also deserve a chance in Formula One, that are doing a great job in F2. There are guys in the past who’ve done a great job in F2 and still haven’t had a chance.

“You see with rookies now coming in, not speaking for myself, but the other guys who’ve done an extremely good job.

“With the development and simulators and experience we get now, I’d say that a rookie can do just as good a job.

“But ultimately it’s something I understand as well. Experience can make a difference. But obviously I’m on the other side of it because of my age.”

Practice for the Dutch Grand Prix begins on Friday night (NZ time).

