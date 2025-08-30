Still, that race saw Lawson make his way up the field to finish 13th in his first taste of Formula One.

On a day where both McLaren drivers broke the Zandvoort lap record, it was Oscar Piastri that took pole position, as his best time of 1m 8.66s was enough to hold off the challenge of his teammate Lando Norris, who was 0.012s behind.

Since Zandvoort returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021, the last four pole-sitters have all claimed victory - thrice to Max Verstappen and the last to Norris.

Piastri’s lap came after Norris had topped the timings in all three of the weekend’s practice sessions, and is a vital blow in the championship race, with just nine points separating the two McLaren cars.

Verstappen meanwhile will start third in his home race, while Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda qualified 12th, as his struggles in the RB21 continued.

While wet conditions were expected at Zandvoort, and despite the weather holding, Lance Stroll was still unable to keep his Aston Martin on track and crashed into the barriers at turn 13 just five minutes into Q1.

Amid the chaos, though, Lawson had no issues advancing. The Kiwi posted his - at the time - best effort of the weekend so far, 1m 9.779s to set the fifth-fastest time of the weekend, and was just 0.441s off session leader Piastri.

However, with three points finishes in his last four races, Lawson and Racing Bulls are no longer content at just escaping Q1.

Into Q2, where Norris posted an all-time lap record of 1m 08.874s, Lawson’s first lap time of 1m 9.726s initially had him inside the top 10, and eyeing another place in Q3.

However, once all remaining drivers had posted their banker laps, Lawson’s time had him 12th and 0.074s shy of safety.

Again, though, Lawson’s second effort meant he’d walk into the next stage of qualifying, as his 1m 9.383s moved him from up into seventh, as one of the final drivers to post a time.

That mark saw Lawson go from 0.074s down to 0.110s clear of elimination, and 0.056s in front of Hadjar.

Norris’ lap record lasted just one minute into Q3, as Piastri posted a time of 1m 8.662s to get the session underway, while Lawson’s opening effort of 1m 10.331s had him 10th, 1.669s off the lead, and 0.608s behind Hadjar.

However, that time came down to a snap of oversteer at turn three, and gave Lawson room to improve if he could get things right on his final attempt.

With just under three minutes left, Lawson left the Racing Bulls garage to return to the track, and posted 1m 9.5s to take eighth, but was 0.292s back from his teammate, and 0.110s behind Lewis Hamilton in front of him.

The Dutch Grand Prix begins at 1am on Monday morning (NZ time).

Dutch Grand Prix starting grid

Oscar Piastri - McLaren Lando Norris - McLaren Max Verstappen - Red Bull Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls George Russell - Mercedes Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls Carlos Sainz - Williams Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber Pierre Gasly - Alpine Alex Albon - Williams Franco Colapinto - Alpine Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber Esteban Ocon - Haas Ollie Bearman - Haas Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

