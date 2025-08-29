The Kiwi was able to put in stints on all three tyre compounds, in a solid day of practice, with a best lap of 1m 11.339s, set in FP2. That time was 1.449s back from the best effort of the day, set when McLaren’s Lando Norris crossed the line in 1m 09.890s.

Norris’ teammate and world championship rival Oscar Piastri was third in FP2, 0.089s back, but could find himself in hot water for a pit lane incident that saw him nearly collide with Mercedes’ George Russell.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also stood out, after managing second in FP2, 0.087s back from Norris, after taking fourth in FP1.

With the threat of rain, on a cruelly tight and technical circuit, neither session was completed without a red flag. Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli got his car stuck in the gravel in FP1, before Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll hit the wall at turn three and Alex Albon also beached his car at turn one in FP2.

Away from the flags, the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with 11 world championships between them, also had moments and both lost control of their cars across the two sessions.

Earlier, in FP1, Lawson’s best lap of 1m 11.753s was enough for 11th place, albeit 1.475s back from session leader Norris.

The McLaren driver’s best lap of 1m 10.278 was 0.292 clear of teammate Piastri in second, with the big winners of the first session being the two Aston Martin cars - Stroll in third and Alonso in fourth.

Lawson’s best time was 0.019s quicker than his teammate, as Hadjar finished 12th. The two Racing Bulls cars were also quicker than both Ferraris, as Charles Leclerc took 14th, and Hamilton 15th.

The final act of the session saw Verstappen leave the track at turn one after a practice start, and beach himself in the gravel after setting the sixth-best time, 0.940s behind Norris.

Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda was another to struggle on the technical Zandvoort circuit, and left the track at turn 11, as he set the 16th fastest time, 1.848s back from the leader and 0.373s back from Lawson.

Both Mercedes cars had hairy incidents, as Russell also left the track at turn one, but was able to avoid hitting the wall on his way to setting the seventh-best time of the session.

Qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix begins at 1am Sunday (NZ time).

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.