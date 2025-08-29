Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Formula 1: Liam Lawson solid in Dutch Grand Prix practice, betters teammate Isack Hadjar twice

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It wasn’t as dramatic as his last Friday racing in Zandvoort, but Liam Lawson logged an otherwise impressive day as Formula One returned for the Dutch Grand Prix.

On a day where multiple flags - red and yellow - were triggered by drivers leaving the track, Lawson placed 11th

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save