Liam Lawson: Herald F1 correspondent answers readers’ questions

Racing Bulls only exists to feed into the senior side. That doesn’t just extend to drivers.

So yes, while this season’s results have shown that – Max Verstappen aside – Racing Bulls might be performing better, the priority of resources will go towards Red Bull first and foremost.

Liam Lawson at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull

Reader question: If Lawson had a stellar finish to the year and outperformed Hadjar and as a result was offered a seat back with Red Bull next year, should he take it and would he even be able to turn it down if he didn’t want it? – Paul S

Alex Powell replies: That’s not entirely how it works, I’m afraid. Drivers aren’t contracted to either Red Bull or Racing Bulls, they’re contracted to the wider Red Bull organisation.

When the call for promotion comes, it’s not something that they can necessarily turn down.

However, there’s no way Lawson would turn down the chance to return.

He’s been very vocal as to the fact that that’s who he wants to race for. Even when Audi were knocking at the door, Lawson’s first preference was to stay at Red Bull.

Reader question: Is Liam Lawson better off now that Mr Ginger Spice, Christian Horner is off the scene? – Jaime L

NZ Herald

In theory, yes. The fact that Laurent Mekies has taken over is a good thing not just for Lawson, but all the Red Bull drivers.

While Horner hasn’t always looked internally for driver solutions – seen when Sergio Perez was acquired from Racing Point – Mekies has a more, let’s say, holistic understanding of who’s coming through the driver ranks.

In saying that, though, Horner’s messaging around Lawson’s demotion was that his time with Red Bull isn’t done.

Laurent Mekies has taken over as team principal of Red Bull Racing. Photo / Red Bull

Reader question: Do you think sprint races have made race weekends better? Or is there a better format? – Chris R

Alex Powell replies: Absolutely not, I cannot stand the sprint weekends. They’re more or less won in qualifying, or just the first corner. It’s very clearly been a move to sneak more racing in, to earn more advertising dollars.

I don’t see any issue with the standard format of a race weekend.

Reader question: Who really gets to decide Liam’s future? And has he done enough to secure a drive for next year? – Tony R

Alex Powell replies: Liam’s future will ultimately be decided by Red Bull’s powers that be, namely Dr Helmut Marko and Laurent Mekies.

In terms of his future, my understanding is that he’ll stay with Racing Bulls next year, as the team’s senior driver when the new regulations kick in.

However, if he continues the trajectory he was on before the summer break, the question as to who partners Max Verstappen next year is going to be very interesting for Red Bull to answer.

Reader question: Newey, Alonso, billionaire owner surely Dads going to have to address the Lance problem sometime soon? – Chris R

Alex Powell replies: Don’t forget Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin’s reserve driver too.

The Lance-Lawrence Stroll dynamic is definitely a strange one. Lance seems to be completely miserable whenever he’s in front of a microphone.

Whether or not Lance is there because he wants to be, or because he doesn’t want to let his dad down is a question that needs to be answered at some point.

Reader question: Why can’t Red Bull seem to get that second car performing? Is it a budget issue? A driver issue? Or are both cars bad and Max is just a messiah behind the wheel? – Andy

Alex Powell replies: That’s the million dollar question right now, isn’t it? Losing designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin has clearly been a major factor in such a sharp decline.

The design of the RB21 is clearly doing drivers no favours. And as much as it looked like the car was tailored to Max, the last few races have shown that might not be the case either.

Seeing what they manage next year with the new regulation changes will be huge for Red Bull, and their rivals.

Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso after the Formula One sprint race in Austin. Photo / Getty Images

Reader question: Cadillac have made a great move signing Bottas and Perez. As we know its a challenge being a new team.

What do you think success would look like, and do you think the Horner rumours are true? – Chris R

Alex Powell replies: Agreed on Perez and Bottas, a new team having two race-winners as their first pairing is a luxury.

In terms of what success looks like, just being competitive would be a start, finishing Melbourne in P19 and P20 would be huge. But given the 2026 regulation changes, it’s hard to predict who’ll be where next season.

I’d be very surprised if Horner ended up at Cadillac, especially so soon after leaving Red Bull, but you never know.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202507060281 // Usage for editorial use only // NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Reader question: Do you think Red Bull would consider bringing Alex Albon back? – Chris

Alex Powell replies: I think they absolutely should consider him.

It’s been reported that Red Bull have first option on Albon if he’s to leave Williams, and he’d allow for both Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar to develop further at Racing Bulls.

But Williams does look to really be on the up under James Vowles, so it’d be interesting to see if Albon would want to leave.

Reader question: Hi Alex, love hearing your thoughts on Weekend Sport with Jason Pine!

How does the competitive team dynamic affect the drivers themselves?

It seems like the first goal is to beat your teammate, which feels like a vastly different mindset to a sport like cycling for example (a sport that also races in teams). – Andy

Alex Powell replies: It’s definitely unique to motorsport.

Different drivers handle it differently, think back to 2016 when Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were battling each other for the title. By the end, they couldn’t stand each other.

This year, we have the same thing playing out between McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. For now, they appear to be getting on like a house on fire. That could change dramatically over the next 10 races, though.

Reader question: Just curious. With all this information, you appear to be very up to date. When was the last time you actually spoke with Liam? – Chris H

Alex Powell replies: Given the size of F1, media access to drivers is very limited, which is very different from how it was when trying to talk to or interview Liam when he was in F2, F3 and Japan.

The last time I spoke to Liam was when he was confirmed as a Red Bull driver at the end of last year, as part of a New Zealand media event. The last time one-on-one was right before the US Grand Prix last year.

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 28: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls talks to the media during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 28, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202508280660 // Usage for editorial use only // ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 28: Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls talks to the media during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 28, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) Photo / Red Bull

Reader question: Who are Liam Lawson’s biggest threats? – Tony

Alex Powell replies: Interesting question – it depends on what his objective is, really.

In terms of the constructors championship, the drivers from Williams, Aston Martin, Haas, Alpine and Sauber would be the biggest “threat”, given all six teams are battling to seal fifth place. Fernando Alonso seems to be the driver Lawson ends up tangling with the most, though.

In terms of Red Bull promotion, you’d have to say Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda are Liam’s main rivals.

Reader question: What changes, if any, will Racing Bulls and the other teams, have made to their cars? – Paul

Alex Powell replies: Well, if the rules were followed over the summer break, no changes at all!

In terms of changes for the rest of the season, don’t expect too many. The regulation changes for 2026 mean teams are now concentrating solely on what comes next year. Great news for any McLaren fans.

Reader question: Do you think Liam Lawson would fare better looking at joining another team (if there are seats available)?

Red Bull appeared to give Yuki Tsunoda a long leash, which it doesn’t look like they will afford to Liam. – Andy

Alex Powell replies: For now, I think he’s perfectly off where he is at Racing Bulls.

It’s only been Red Bull’s shortcomings that saw him promoted – arguably – too early.

If he could spend a couple of years with Racing Bulls, and then see how he’s placed, in the same way Pierre Gasly did before moving to Alpine, it wouldn’t be the worst thing.

Reader question: Who are Liam Lawson’s closest friends on the circuit? And is this Lewis Hamilton’s last year? – Tony

Alex Powell replies: Most of the drivers are quite close. Liam effectively grew up racing with Yuki Tsunoda, given they both came through the Red Bull academy, and lived together at the team’s compound in Milton Keynes. Elsewhere, drivers like Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have been very supportive of Liam, after what happened at the start of the year.

In terms of Lewis Hamilton, I’d be very surprised if he calls it quits. He’s still got another year on his contract with Ferrari after this season, and I’d imagine the desire to win his eighth title and go past Michael Schumacher is very strong.

Reader question: Awesome to see heaps of Kiwis doing great in motorsport. What’s the likelihood of seeing another one in F1? With Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas getting seats in the new Cadillac team, is there any other pathway into F1 for Kiwi drivers? – Sam

Alex Powell replies: F1 is very difficult to get into regardless of nationality. Traditionally, the junior series are the most direct feeder.

But then again, Brendon Hartley didn’t exactly follow that path, and earned his chance through endurance racing instead.

In terms of current prospects, keep an eye out on Louis Sharp, currently in his first season of Formula Three with Rodin Cars – the same pathway that Lawson came through.

Sports Editor question: Alex, can you settle a debate I’ve been having with a Hawke’s Bay-based colleague? He says the Bay gets bragging rights on Lawson, as he was born in Hastings. Whereas I’m repping Counties, on account of him being raised in Pukekohe. – Winston

Alex Powell replies: As much as I love the Bay, you’d have to give this one to Pukekohe.

Being that close to the old Pukekohe Park Raceway (RIP) as a kid surely played more of a factor than his Hastings roots.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.