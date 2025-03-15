The singer was left “mortified and angry” after bombshell claims were made against Christian, whom she wed in 2015, by a Formula One female colleague of his.

Team principal Horner was initially under investigation over alleged “inappropriate” behaviour towards a female staffer.

The Red Bull boss, who is paid A$15 million ($16.5m) a year, denied all claims and the couple put on a united front in March after the ‘sexts’ allegedly sent by Horner were leaked.

Geri was later said to be “relieved and elated” when her husband was cleared of wrongdoing.

The unnamed complainant has since been suspended by the team and has launched an appeal against the decision.

It comes as plans for another Spice Girls reunion tour have reportedly been scrapped after ties between bandmates Halliwell and Melanie “Mel B” Brown broke down over a social media post.

“Happy 75th Birthday” Brown wrote in August online alongside a series of unflattering photographs of the pair, possibly hinting that Halliwell had lied about her age in the past.

There's reportedly tension between two former Spice Girls members, Mel B and Geri Halliwell-Horner. Photo / Getty Images

An insider at the time claimed that the post was the final straw for Halliwell who has had enough of her former bandmate’s antics.

“Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband’s relationship with his assistant – it has been a tough enough time – and she’s just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“She’s walked away and without Geri it’s really not going to happen – in the past she’s been a driving force in the group, but she doesn’t want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her.”

“They’ve always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them – so it’s all off again,” added the source.