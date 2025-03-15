Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has made a surprising move just months after being embroiled in rumours about her relationship
It’s been revealed that Geri Horner has made the decision to legally change her name in a telling move following her husband Christian Horner’s relationship scandal.
Formerly known as Halliwell, she later changed her name to Horner to match her husband.
However, a year after their marriage was struck by cheating rumours, Ginger Spice has altered her name to Halliwell-Horner, according to the Daily Mail.
The surprising move comes after Halliwell-Horner reverted to her birth name last year when she ditched her husband’s family name weeks after his sexting scandal broke.