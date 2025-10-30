As well as its custom features, the car also carries Lawson’s Formula One No 30, and his signature on the dashboard.

I Am Hope founder Mike King thanked Lawson and Stevens for their contribution to Gumboot Friday, which aims to provide free counselling to New Zealanders aged 25 and under.

“This is Kiwi generosity at its best: a much-loved first car rebuilt into thousands of minutes of free counselling,” he said.

“Liam, Matt and their crew have taken a passion project and made it a lifeline for our kids. If you bid, you’re not just buying a car - you’re buying time with a counsellor when it matters.

“Getting your hands on an awesome car and helping kids at the same time is a no-brainer. Thank you to Liam and Matt for their incredible effort.”

Liam Lawson and Mike King. Photo / Supplied

A team of Kiwi suppliers have come together to help rebuild the Forester, now running less than 1000km on a brand-new engine, after previously clocking more than 234,000km on its previous one.

The full engine rebuild and performance tuning, completed by Possum Bourne Motorsport, has boosted the Forester to 300 Wheel Horsepower. Subaru New Zealand supplied a new W20C short block and genuine STI turbo (VF34), with components from Winger New Zealand.

The performance-focused makeover includes upgraded suspension, exhaust, ECU, valvetrain, intercooler, and clutch, alongside fresh wheels, semi-slick tyres, and a satin dark grey wrap.

Supported by Porter Group, Creme Insurance, and other local sponsors, the project showcases top-tier Kiwi craftsmanship and tuning expertise.

“Customising a car like this is not without issues along the way but I’m confident we have something unique now,” added Stevens.

“With over $25,000 spent on the car over and above all the performance parts that have been kindly donated, it’s probably the world’s most expensive Forester.

“Whoever is the successful bidder on this car is guaranteed to have a one-of-a-kind vehicle. After seeing this transform from what we started with, it’s kinda sad to see it go, but it was always intended to be donated to I Am Hope so I’m just pleased we finally nailed it.

“So many people and businesses kindly supported us, I only hope I’ve remembered everyone. Just a huge thank you to all those who came on this journey which has taken longer than we expected but I’m so glad we’ve got it ready for Gumboot Friday this year.”

The auction closes on November 7, the same day as Lawson begins Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.