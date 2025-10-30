Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson auctions his first car to raise funds for I Am Hope

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi Formula One driver Liam Lawson is auctioning off the first car he ever owned, to raise funds for mental health charity I Am Hope.

From today until November 7, Lawson’s customised Subaru Forester will be available on TradeMe, as part of I Am Hope’s annual Gumboot Friday fundraiser.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save