Kiwi Formula One driver Liam Lawson is auctioning off the first car he ever owned, to raise funds for mental health charity I Am Hope.
From today until November 7, Lawson’s customised Subaru Forester will be available on TradeMe, as part of I Am Hope’s annual Gumboot Friday fundraiser.
The2000 Forester, which Lawson and childhood friend Matt Stevens have been working on since before the Kiwi began his fulltime Formula One career with Racing Bulls, is described by the pair as “one of a kind”.
“It’s been a far longer project than I ever imagined but I’m excited that it’s finally going to auction,” Lawson said.
“There’s been a few dramas along the way but finally it’s ready to go and I hope we can raise not only awareness for the I Am Hope charity, but also shine a light on youth mental health, especially young men, at a time of the year when the Gumboot Friday is in full swing.”
“Liam, Matt and their crew have taken a passion project and made it a lifeline for our kids. If you bid, you’re not just buying a car - you’re buying time with a counsellor when it matters.
“Getting your hands on an awesome car and helping kids at the same time is a no-brainer. Thank you to Liam and Matt for their incredible effort.”
A team of Kiwi suppliers have come together to help rebuild the Forester, now running less than 1000km on a brand-new engine, after previously clocking more than 234,000km on its previous one.
The full engine rebuild and performance tuning, completed by Possum Bourne Motorsport, has boosted the Forester to 300 Wheel Horsepower. Subaru New Zealand supplied a new W20C short block and genuine STI turbo (VF34), with components from Winger New Zealand.
The performance-focused makeover includes upgraded suspension, exhaust, ECU, valvetrain, intercooler, and clutch, alongside fresh wheels, semi-slick tyres, and a satin dark grey wrap.
Supported by Porter Group, Creme Insurance, and other local sponsors, the project showcases top-tier Kiwi craftsmanship and tuning expertise.
“Customising a car like this is not without issues along the way but I’m confident we have something unique now,” added Stevens.
“With over $25,000 spent on the car over and above all the performance parts that have been kindly donated, it’s probably the world’s most expensive Forester.
“Whoever is the successful bidder on this car is guaranteed to have a one-of-a-kind vehicle. After seeing this transform from what we started with, it’s kinda sad to see it go, but it was always intended to be donated to I Am Hope so I’m just pleased we finally nailed it.
“So many people and businesses kindly supported us, I only hope I’ve remembered everyone. Just a huge thank you to all those who came on this journey which has taken longer than we expected but I’m so glad we’ve got it ready for Gumboot Friday this year.”