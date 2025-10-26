The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.

Liam Lawson was forced to retire from Formula One’s Mexican Grand Prix, less than 10 laps into Monday’s race.

The Kiwi had qualified in 15th, but suffered front wing damage in a first lap incident with Williams’ Carlos Sainz. After pitting at the end of lap two for a wing change and a set of hard tyres, Lawson returned to the track.

Four laps later, though, Racing Bulls’ No 30 car headed back to the pits, where he called time on his race due to the damage suffered in that first lap tangle.

This retirement is Lawson’s fifth ‘DNF’ of the year, after doing the same in Melbourne, Miami, Canada and Great Britain. That leaves the Kiwi with the most DNFs in 2025, one ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Being forced to retire comes at the worst possible time for Lawson.