Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1
Updated

Formula 1: Qualifying errors see Liam Lawson start 15th in Mexican Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda 11th

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liam Lawson will start Formula One’s Mexican Grand Prix in 15th, after the Kiwi failed to set a time in the second session of qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

While Lawson had progressed into the second stage of qualifying (Q2) with the sixth best time, the Racing Bulls driver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save