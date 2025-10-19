At the front of the grid, Max Verstappen continues to eat into Oscar Piastri’s lead in the race for the world championship, by taking the chequered flag for the fifth time this season.

The Dutchman banked another 25 points, on top of his eight from Sunday’s sprint win, to clean sweep the weekend, and further push his chance at a fifth straight world title.

Piastri was only able to cross the line fifth, while teammate Lando Norris also ate into the Australian’s advantage by finishing second, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third.

With five grands prix and two sprint races still to come this year, Piastri leads Norris by 14 points, with Verstappen now having cut his gap to 40 points.

Starting on medium tyres, Racing Bulls’ strategy ensured that Lawson wouldn’t repeat the plan that saw him go from 19th to ninth last year, where he began on hards before finishing on the faster compound.

But after he was forced wide by Tsunoda at turn one, Lawson dropped from 12th to 13th, while his Red Bull rival climbed into the top 10.

Liam Lawson at Formula One's US Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull

That left Lawson behind Fernando Alonso, and although he was within a second - therefore able to use his drag reduction system (DRS) - track temperatures in the mid 40s left all drivers cautious of pushing their tyres too hard.

As Alonso fell out of range of Nico Hulkenberg in 11th, Lawson remained hot on the two-time world champion’s heels.

On lap seven, a collision at turn 15 between Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz ruined the races for both the Mercedes and Williams, and triggered a virtual safety car. Sainz was forced to retire, while Antonelli dropped from the top 10 to the back of the grid.

That, though, had Lawson climb from 13th to 11th, and one place outside the points.

After two laps under yellow flags, racing resumed, with Lawson just half a second back from Alonso, Pierre Gasly’s Alpine behind him pushed to close the gap on the Racing Bulls.

By lap 14, Lawson began to complain to his race engineer about his tyres, even after moving outside of Gasly’s DRS range. Pit stops, then, became vital.

As Tsunoda pitted on lap 30, Lawson was able to move up into 10th, before the Kiwi stopped one lap later.

However, Alonso pitted at the same time, and spared any chance of being undercut by the Racing Bulls, as both drivers fitted a set of softs, and emerged in 14th and 15th respectively.

As drivers pitted ahead of him, Lawson got around Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber on lap 34, and moved back to 12th, where he’d started, and then back to 11th when Alex Albon stopped on lap 37.

With one Aston Martin in front of him, Lawson came under attack from the second behind him, as Stroll - on medium tyres - forced the Kiwi to defend, on top of attempting to overtake Alonso.

Entering the final 10 laps, any chance of two-stop strategies went out the window, as Lawson battled with the Aston Martins for the final point.

But having impressed in Austria to defend Alonso and retain sixth place, Lawson got to the end without too much trouble from Stoll, and came home narrowly outside a points finish.

Formula One backs up for a second race in as many weeks, with the Mexican Grand Prix to be raced next Monday.

US Grand Prix finishing order

Max Verstappen - Red Bull Lando Norris - McLaren Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari Oscar Piastri - McLaren George Russell - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber Ollie Bearman - Haas Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes Alex Albon - Williams Esteban Ocon - Haas Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls Franco Colapinto - Alpine Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber Pierre Gasly - Alpine

Did not finish - Carlos Sainz

