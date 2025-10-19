For the second time in two days, Liam Lawson missed the points by one place, as the Kiwi settled for 11th place at Formula One’s US Grand Prix.
Returning to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas after moving from 19th to ninth one year earlier, there was to be no repeatfrom the Racing Bulls driver in 2025.
Lawson drove admirably to defend 11th place from the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, but the Kiwi will be within his rights to be frustrated at missing the points, after also taking ninth in Sunday’s sprint.
The result is a mixed one for Lawson; while he was the better of the two Racing Bulls drivers, as teammate Isack Hadjar finished 16th after crashing in qualifying, Red Bull rival Yuki Tsunoda was able to go from 13th to finish seventh, and bank six points.
But after he was forced wide by Tsunoda at turn one, Lawson dropped from 12th to 13th, while his Red Bull rival climbed into the top 10.
That left Lawson behind Fernando Alonso, and although he was within a second - therefore able to use his drag reduction system (DRS) - track temperatures in the mid 40s left all drivers cautious of pushing their tyres too hard.
As Alonso fell out of range of Nico Hulkenberg in 11th, Lawson remained hot on the two-time world champion’s heels.
On lap seven, a collision at turn 15 between Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz ruined the races for both the Mercedes and Williams, and triggered a virtual safety car. Sainz was forced to retire, while Antonelli dropped from the top 10 to the back of the grid.
That, though, had Lawson climb from 13th to 11th, and one place outside the points.
After two laps under yellow flags, racing resumed, with Lawson just half a second back from Alonso, Pierre Gasly’s Alpine behind him pushed to close the gap on the Racing Bulls.
By lap 14, Lawson began to complain to his race engineer about his tyres, even after moving outside of Gasly’s DRS range. Pit stops, then, became vital.
As Tsunoda pitted on lap 30, Lawson was able to move up into 10th, before the Kiwi stopped one lap later.