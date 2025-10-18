Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson avoids chaotic start to take top 10 finish in US Grand Prix sprint race

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Liam Lawson will start 15th in Formula One’s US Grand Prix sprint race, after the Kiwi’s final timed lap was deleted at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It might not have yielded any points, but Liam Lawson can be content with a top 10 finish in Formula One’s US Grand Prix sprint race.

The Kiwi added another chapter into his impressive record at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, moving from 15th to ninth over the course of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save