Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Racing Bulls’ gambles could cost Liam Lawson a 2026 seat - Opinion

Alex Powell
Opinion by
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.

The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.
THE FACTS

  • Liam Lawson finished 15th at the Singapore Grand Prix
  • The Kiwi had crashed twice in practice to harm his chances in qualifying
  • A strategy gamble from Racing Bulls didn’t pay off, as all 20 drivers finished

While you don’t score any Formula One points on a Friday or Saturday, you can definitely lose them – as Liam Lawson found out in Singapore.

Crashes in the second and third practice sessions robbed the Kiwi of vital time on track before qualifying, seeing him start outside

