Liam Lawson had a day to forget to start Formula One’s Singapore Grand Prix, after the Kiwi hit the wall and prematurely ended his practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
In the second practice session of the day (FP2), Lawson had shown impressive pace in the opening laps,including sitting second on the leaderboard at one point, but in the end completed just 10 laps under the Singapore lights.
As he looked to improve his best time, the Kiwi ran wide at turn 16, and lost the rear of his Racing Bulls car, which sent his front right wheel into the wall at turn 17, as the damage triggered a red flag.
Losing time in FP2 will see Lawson at a slight disadvantage on Sunday, given the second practice session is representative of how the car and track will perform for qualifying 24 hours later.
Lawson’s best lap of 1m 32.645s was 1.931 seconds off the pace set by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who had the fastest time of the day with 1m 30.714s.
On that occasion, he qualified in 10th, before finishing ninth over the course of the 62 laps.
Lawson’s wasn’t the only incident in FP2, either. Mercedes’ George Russell also triggered a red flag after running wide at turn 16, before Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc hit Norris as he left the McLaren garage as the drivers looked to resume after Lawson’s crash.
Leclerc has been noted for an unsafe release, and faces a potential penalty for Monday morning’s grand prix.
Earlier, in FP1, Lawson recorded the 15th best time, admittedly having spent the majority of the session on a single set of hard tyres.
The Kiwi’s best time of 1m 32.461s was 1.345s off the pace set by surprise leader, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who crossed the line in 1m 31.116s.
Leclerc was 0.150s back from Alonso, with Verstappen 0.276s back from the leader. Alonso’s teammate, Lance Stroll, was 18th fastest, in the same car.
Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was seventh, 0.706s faster than his Kiwi teammate to set the seventh-best time, while Yuki Tsunoda was ninth, 0.601s clear.
The two McLaren cars of Piastri and Norris were fifth and sixth, 0.365s and 0.582s off Alonso respectively.
Lawson’s stints on the hard tyres, were a means of replicating his long run pace for the Grand Prix itself, and saw a best lap time of 1m 32.769s, to be on the fringes of the top 10.