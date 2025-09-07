Advertisement
Formula 1 result: Liam Lawson’s pit strategy fails as Kiwi settles for 14th in Italian Grand Prix

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Liam Lawson has qualifying effort deleted, to start 19th at Italian Grand Prix. Video / Sky Sport
A poor pit strategy cost Liam Lawson at the Italian Grand Prix, as the Racing Bulls driver settled for 15th at Monza.

After an error in qualifying condemned Lawson to effectively starting from the back of the grid, Racing Bulls’ gamble didn’t pay off, and gave Lawson a frustrating afternoon

Save