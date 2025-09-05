Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Formula 1: Liam Lawson off the pace, outside top 10 in both Friday practice sessions at Monza

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

White admittedly only Friday practice, Liam Lawson was off the pace on the first day of the Italian Grand Prix race weekend at Monza.

Fresh from Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar scoring his first Formula One podium at Zandvoort last week, Lawson finished outside the top 10 in both sessions,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save