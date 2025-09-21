Advertisement
Formula 1: Another Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda battle brewing as drivers fight for futures - Opinion

Alex Powell
Opinion by
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.

The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.
The facts

  • Liam Lawson claimed another career-best finish, this time with fifth in Azerbaijan
  • The Kiwi had qualified third, but lost out to faster cars
  • Both he and Yuki Tsunoda presented their cases to remain in Formula One in 2026

Being fast over one lap is very different from doing the same over 51 laps.

So, with that on board, Liam Lawson deserves nothing but praise for taking fifth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Despite starting third, Lawson’s Racing

