Updated

Formula 1: Liam Lawson earns career-best qualifying position, to start third in Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.
It’s been 18,880 days since a New Zealander last stood on a Formula One podium. That could change as early as Monday morning, though, as Liam Lawson qualified third for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

More than 51 years on from Denny Hulme winning the Argentine Grand Prix in 1974, Lawson

