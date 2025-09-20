It’s been 18,880 days since a New Zealander last stood on a Formula One podium. That could change as early as Monday morning, though, as Liam Lawson qualified third for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
More than 51 years on from Denny Hulme winning the Argentine Grand Prix in 1974, Lawsonwill start on the second row at the Baku City Circuit, as the best qualifying result of his Formula One career so far.
In a chaotic qualifying session that saw a record six red flags, Lawson didn’t put a foot wrong, and bettered his Racing Bulls teammate, Isack Hadjar, who qualified eighth.
That chaos, though, played into Lawson’s hands, as he was able to set a banker lap on used tyres in the third and final qualifying session (Q3), before resuming after the last red flag on a new set of softs, and better his time on an improving track.
“The car’s been good all weekend,” Lawson told Sky Sports UK post-qualifying.
The Racing Bulls driver had finished inside the top 10 in all three of the weekend’s practice sessions, but went even better in qualifying to earn his third place.
Red Bull stablemate Max Verstappen claimed pole position, with a best lap of 1m 41.117s, 0.590s quicker than Lawson, while Carlos Sainz of Williams took second.
Lawson is joined on the second row by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who could face punishment for not following orders behind a red flag, and see his starting position altered.
On a weekend where they can seal the constructors championship, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start seventh and ninth respectively, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took 10th and 12th.
Baku is the only circuit remaining on this year’s calendar that Lawson has not raced on in Formula One, however he did score a podium finish on his last visit, during the 2022 Formula Two season.
As all 20 drivers left the garage at the earliest opportunity, given the high winds and risk of rain, it became imperative that Lawson set an early banker lap, to at the very least ensure a mark to put forward in the hunt for the top 10.
That first effort, 1m 42.448s, temporarily saw Lawson top the leaderboard in Q1, which had become fourth by the time the first session was red flagged as Williams’ Alex Albon hit the wall at turn one.
Still, with 18 drivers having set a lap time at that point, Lawson was 1.4s clear of the drop zone with less than 12 minutes remaining.
Five minutes after the resumption, a second red flag was triggered when Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg hit the wall at turn four, as Lawson had fallen to seventh, and 0.799s clear of elimination.
In the final minutes, Lawson was able to improve his lap time to 1m 42.257s despite brushing the wall, before Alpine’s Franco Colapinto hit the wall at turn four, and triggered the third red flag of Q1.
Into the second session, another red flag was triggered by Haas’ Ollie Bearman making contact with the barrier at the exit of turn two before any driver could set a lap time.
After another delay, Lawson’s first lap of 1m 41.807s temporarily had him second, but fell to eighth by the time he started his last effort, 0.160s clear of elimination.
Lawson was able to improve again, setting a lap time of 1m 41.537 to move seventh, and into Q3 with 0.320s to spare over Fernando Alonso.
With all four Red Bull-backed cars into Q3, the rain that was forecast began to arrive, as Lawson was able to post a time on slick tyres as drivers further back battled low grip.