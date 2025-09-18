After he was promoted, the Frenchman was also moved back to what was then Toro Rosso – now Racing Bulls – just 12 races into 2019. And despite the chance for re-promotion at the end of 2020, Gasly was overlooked in favour of Sergio Perez before finding a home at Alpine.
What is in Lawson’s favour, though, are the last eight races of this season.
Of the remaining tracks, this weekend’s Baku City Circuit is the only one he’s never driven on in a Formula One car, offset by five races there in Formula Two, including a third-place finish in his last visit in 2022.
What’s more, of the eight remaining grands prix, Singapore, Austin and Brazil are all races Lawson has previously scored points in.
Points are what Lawson will need to finish the season, too, as Racing Bulls hunt fifth place in the constructors’ championship.
Arriving in Baku, the team are seventh in the standings and 25 points adrift of Williams.
Finishing fifth would be an incredible achievement for Racing Bulls, not just because the sport’s major players – McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull – are the only teams ahead of them, but for the prize money that each spot in the standings commands.
And with plenty to drive for, Lawson knows performances in the back end of this year are the safest bet to ensuring he returns in 2026.
“Results are the main thing,” he said. “The way that the midfield is, it’s extremely close.
“We’re trying to catch Williams at the moment, which would be P5 in the constructors, which is a massive result for this team.
“It’s definitely possible, it’s super important to have two, three, four points in a race. Even if it’s those, they make a difference. If there’s an opportunity to finish higher, we’re going to go for it.
“But I think the consistency that we had before the summer break is what we need to find again.”
Practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins at 8.30pm on Friday.
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.