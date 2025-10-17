With two races to secure his future in Formula One, there are worse places Liam Lawson could be than Austin.
Considering Red Bull have set themselves the target of next weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix to finalise 2026’s driver pairings for both teams, including sister outfit Racing Bulls, there is plentyat stake for all contenders.
As Red Bull continue to seek a worthy partner for current world champion Max Verstappen, Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar is widely understood to be the front runner.
That effectively leaves the Kiwi competing with Yuki Tsunoda, who replaced him at Red Bull just two grands prix into 2025, to secure the final place at Racing Bulls, with rookie Arvid Lindblad to be promoted from Formula Two.
And if these next two weekends do boil down to a Lawson v Tsunoda scenario, the Kiwi can bank on past results to keep his nose in front.
But with that in mind, Lawson asserts he’s looking forward and not backwards.
“It’s been a crazy year,” said Lawson. “It’s hard to reflect on it, honestly. Maybe I will at the end of the year.
“The sport moves so fast that you just roll with it, at this point now, I couldn’t even remember everything that happened in detail.
“I’m just happy to be here, it’s an exciting race [and] one that I enjoyed last year.”
The Herald understands Lawson remains in front of Tsunoda in the race for the Racing Bulls seat, and will likely remain with his current side in a leadership role once Formula One’s new regulations kick in next year.
However, 26 of Lawson’s 30 points have come since Austria, where an upgrade saw Racing Bulls’ VCARB02 changed to better suit the Kiwi’s driving style.
And considering Racing Bulls’ battle to seal fifth in the championship will take priority over Lawson’s fight to secure his own future, sitting 30 points back from Williams, the Kiwi is hopeful to continue his upward trajectory.
“We’re trying to score points this weekend,” he added. “It’s very close at the moment, we need to extract everything [from the car].
“[The car] was good here last year, we found some big steps during the weekend. This year, we’ve found a lot more.
“Everybody else has as well, so we don’t know how we stack up. But it should suit our car.”
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.