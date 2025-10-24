Lawson, Tsunoda and Hadjar are, at present, all without a contract for 2026, with it understood that just two seats are available between both Red Bull-backed teams.

After sitting out of FP1, Lawson understandably started slowly, as he adjusted to the circuit in his opening stints. However, the Kiwi’s lap times improved throughout the second session.

Lawson got through 32 laps without any major issues, but was not given the chance to run a set of hard tyres, after seeing Racing Bulls reserve Ayumu Iwasa complete the long run during his stint in FP1.

Instead, Lawson made use of the medium compound for most of the session, before switching to softs to finish in his qualifying simulation.

While Lawson’s fastest time on the mediums was 1m 19.066s, he immediately bettered that with his first flying lap on softs, putting in a 1m 18.218s to move within touching distance of the top 10.

With less than 10 minutes left in the session, Lawson was the only car still in his team’s garage, but returned for one last stint on soft tyres, but was not able to better his fastest time.

Meanwhile, despite finishing inside the top 10, Tsunoda did complain of suffering damage to his floor, after taking too much curb at turn 12.

Lawson will get one last practice session on Sunday morning, before qualifying for the grand prix.

Earlier, as Lawson sat out of FP1, Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad caught the eye in an impressive session, where he clocked the sixth-fastest time.

The 18-year-old is widely understood to be in line for promotion to Racing Bulls in 2026, provided Hadjar is promoted to partner Verstappen at Red Bull.

In 26 laps driving the difficult RB21, Lindblad was 0.617s off the pace set by session leader, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, whose lap of 1m 18.380s was the fastest of the morning.

Interestingly, Lindblad’s time was 0.093s better than Tsunoda, who finished eighth, 0.710s back from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. As Lawson sat out, Hadjar’s best effort saw him 11th, 1.029s off the pace.

In Lawson’s car, Iwasa was 17th, 1.773s off the pace, and 0.744s back from Hadjar’s time.

Qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix begins at 10am on Sunday NZT.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.