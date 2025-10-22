Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson to sit out of Mexican Grand Prix practice in final weekend before Red Bull’s 2026 lineup decision

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chris and Nathan dissect the week in sport - the good, the bad, and the buzzer-beaters. Video / Herald Now
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liam Lawson will sit out of the weekend’s first practice session at Formula One’s Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The 23-year-old will be replaced by Racing Bulls’ reserve, Ayumu Iwasa as part of Formula One’s regulations that mean teams are required to give sessions to rookie drivers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save