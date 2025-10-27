Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Has Liam Lawson done enough to save his Racing Bulls seat? - Opinion

Alex Powell
Opinion by
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.

New Zealand F1 driver Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals during Mexican Grand Prix. Video / F1
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Liam Lawson was forced to retire on the opening laps of the Mexican Grand Prix.
  • The Kiwi has now failed to finish five races in 2025.
  • Red Bull have said Mexico will be the last race before finalising its 2026 drivers.

And now we wait.

With Red Bull’s self-imposed deadline of the Mexican Grand Prix having passed, all eyes will be on Milton Keynes for news of exactly who is driving where in 2026.

Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar are all to learn

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save