The Kiwi is yet to learn which team he'll race for in 2026.

Liam Lawson will continue to wait to learn his future in Formula One, after Red Bull pushed back confirmation of its 2026 line-ups.

At the start of September, Red Bull senior adviser Dr Helmut Marko confirmed a decision over the organisation’s line-ups across both of its teams - including sister outfit Racing Bulls - would be made by the end of October.

Last week, as the Formula One paddock arrived in Mexico, Monday’s race loomed as the final available opportunity to meet that deadline, considering the next race isn’t until the start of November, in Brazil.

With three drivers - Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar - currently unsigned for 2026, Mexico stood as the final chance for the trio to impress Red Bull, and earn the chance to partner Max Verstappen next year.

However, Verstappen has emerged as an outsider to beat the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to the drivers’ title, and win a fifth championship in succession, Red Bull have delayed the decision to prioritise the Dutchman, Marko confirmed.