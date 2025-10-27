“We discussed it internally and have come to the conclusion that we are fully focused on the title fight,” Marko told Austrian outlet Servus TV.
“It’s a surprise that it’s become so exciting. We’ve postponed the driver selection until after [Qatar] or Abu Dhabi.”
Given his superior results, it is expected Hadjar will be promoted to Red Bull in 2026, after a standout rookie season with Racing Bulls. The 20-year-old has scored 39 points to sit 10th in the championship, including a maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.
And with Red Bull also understood to be eager to promote junior driver Arvid Lindblad from Formula Two, that - in theory - leaves Lawson and Tsunoda battling to secure the final seat.
Despite spending most of the season in an inferior car, Lawson holds a two-point advantage over Tsunoda after Mexico.
Lawson is understood to have an upper hand over Tsunoda - who is linked to engine supplier Honda, who leave Red Bull to join Aston Martin next year.
Last week’s United States Grand Prix in Austin also saw Lawson complete promotional work for Ford, who make Red Bull’s engines from 2026.
Speaking at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, Lawson said he believed he had done enough to keep his seat in 2026.
And while Tsunoda’s results have taken an upward turn - notably finishing seventh in the sprint and grand prix in Austin - he still finished that race more than 50 seconds behind Verstappen.
