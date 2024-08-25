Live updates of the final round of the Women’s Open at St Andrews Old Course in Scotland.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko is in contention heading into the final day of the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland, sitting three shots from the leader after her third round.

Fresh from gold at the Paris Olympics and a top-10 finish at the Women’s Scottish Open last week, Ko is perfectly poised at four-under heading into the last day on the Old Course at St Andrews.

On Saturday night (NZT), the 27-year-old carded a one-under round of 71 to move to four-under overall, carding two birdies and a bogey in her third round.

While Ko trailed leader Nelly Korda by three shots, heading into her third round, the American saw her advantage over the Kiwi cut back to just a single shot, as she managed four birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey for three-over.

South Korea’s Jiyai Shin holds the outright lead, as her five-under 67 saw her climb up from 11th to top the leaderboard heading into the final round, overnight on Sunday.







