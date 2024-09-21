Lydia Ko will enter the final round of the LPGA’s Kroger Queen City Championship with a shot of lifting another trophy, sitting two shots back from the leader.
Ko, 27, carded a three-under 69 in her third round at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio, to sit at 14-under for the tournament. That leaves the Kiwi just two shots back from Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul (16-under) heading into the last round on Monday (NZ time).
China’s Yan Liu (13-under), Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland and Haeran Ryu (12-under) are also in the mix going into the finale.
Fresh from Olympic gold in Paris and winning the AIG Women’s Open, Ko’s form has only continued.
Ko entered the tournament after a four-week break, but has clearly not been hampered by time away from the course.