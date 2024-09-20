Her back nine saw her make birdies on 13, 14 and 18 to close out another strong round as she chases a third win during this hot streak that started when she claimed gold in Paris.

The Hall of Fame inductee heads into the weekend with a great chance to continue that streak with another win.

Lydia Ko has a strong chance to continue her winning streak. Photo / Getty Images

Fox makes cut at BMW PGA Championship with spectacular eagle

Ryan Fox celebrates an eagle on the 16th hole at the BMW PGA Championship. Photo / Getty Images

After a somewhat frustrating opening round for Ryan Fox’s BMW PGA Championship defence, the Kiwi has carded a two-under 70 to sit three-under for the tournament and in a tie for 41st - ten shots back of leader Matthew Baldwin.

A spectacular eagle may be the difference between playing on the weekend and cutting his title defence short with the projected cut set to one-under.

A bogey-free front nine with birdies on the third and fourth holes had Fox in a position to make up some ground on the leaders with opportunities to score on the back nine par fives.

The work done on the front nine was slightly undone as the world no. 75 made two bogeys on the back but he made up for it with a spectacular eagle on the 16th, holing out from 130 yards (118m) and erasing the two bogeys.

It could have been a seriously testing round for the Kiwi, but after he chipped in from off the green to save bogey on 15 the eagle on 16 has given him a chance at a top-ten finish over the weekend.

Fox’s playing partner Rory McIlroy continued from his quality first round and carded a four-under 68 to go nine under for the tournament and sit two shots back of Baldwin.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.