Lydia Ko’s rich vein of form is continuing on the LPGA Tour.
After a four-week break from golf, the Kiwi has shot into the lead of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC Rivers’ Bend with a six-under 66 to go to 11-under for the tournament.
A round that featured four birdies and an eagle saw Ko move from third into the lead while remaining bogey free in her second round while holding a one-shot lead over Korea’s Haeran Ryu.
Beginning the day at five-under, Ko made five successive pars to begin her round before a birdie on the par five sixth hole kickstarted her scoring.
The Olympic and Women’s Open champion then took advantage of another par five on the eighth hole and did one better to make eagle.