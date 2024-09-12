When working out his golfing schedule for the remainder of 2024, Ryan Fox has had to take a few things into consideration.
First; how to best go about maintaining his PGA Tour card for 2025. After an inconsistent debut season as a fulltime member of the US tour. Fox sits 106th on the FedEx Cup standings and with the top 125 keeping their place, he is very much on the bubble with the PGA Fall tour counting towards season points.
He was hopeful one or two “half-decent” results would be enough to ensure his card for next season, but will first return to the tee boxes of the DP World Tour this week for the Irish Open after a month-long break, before trying to defend his BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in England next week.
Second; Fox told the Herald he has been dealing with a hip injury for most of the year which he hadn’t given much thought to, but recently learned the extent of the issue.
“I got some testing done on that when I was at home and there’s potentially some stuff I need to sort out with that at the end of the year as well,” Fox said of his injury.