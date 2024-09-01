“The other one that surprised me a little bit the other way was Ross Taylor. I think the nerves got to him a little bit the first year and he had a full air-swing in front of everyone, almost an air-swing. It just goes to show how much sport, but golf especially, can get in your head.

“He’s obviously batted in front of thousands of people all over the world and not had any issues. He stands up on a tee with a golf ball that’s not moving in front of a few people and just misses it. He hit a couple of really good ones after that, though.”

Chasing the Fox returns for 2024 on December 13, with TAB getting behind the event. It promises to bring another star-studded lineup featuring New Zealand sports stars, media personalities, politicians and this year some international golf YouTube talent in a short-format teams contest where golfers get to take on Fox, ranked world No 72.

The six-hole format means each round takes just two hours. Coupled with a 5pm start time and longer December evenings, golf and sports fans can make an evening of it with a chance to see some of New Zealand’s biggest names outside their natural environment.

Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor and Eric Murray enjoy some well earned refreshments after Chasing The Fox. Photo / Photosport

In 2023, All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown, Damien McKenzie and Will Jordan made up Team Rugby, while on Team Cricket, Santner and Lockie Ferguson represented the Black Caps along with former teammate Taylor. The event made headlines in its first edition in 2022 when former Prime Minister Sir John Key made the first hole-in-one of his golfing career, to be mobbed by spectators and receive a guard of honour.

“I think it cost him a bit at the bar that night,” said Fox.

The Herald understands this year’s event will be televised, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks, and that there will be New Zealand’s first party hole, bringing another unique twist to the event.

Fox says the format allows people to relax and enjoy themselves, both those playing and spectators.

“I think it’s a much more relaxed environment in that sense for them – it’s not what they do for a living. I think the format lends itself to that as well with an ambrose, scramble-style format and it’s a way for the people that come out and watch to interact with those people as well. You can get up close and personal ... everyone’s just out there to have a bit of fun.”

New Zealand golf sits in one of the healthiest positions it’s ever been, with record numbers of recreational participants and professionals making headlines in tours around the world.

Fox says that, if events like Chasing the Fox can encourage even more people to take up the sport, he will consider it a job well done.

“I think New Zealand is going great guns in the golf scene, obviously Lydia [Ko] the last couple of weeks with a gold medal and a Women’s British Open is incredible and what that’s going to do for golf is amazing. We’ve got people playing all over the world as you said.

“Recreationally we’re in a really good place, there’s a lot of people playing golf, this is another way to just get eyeballs on it. The idea of having people from other sports or other walks of life might encourage people to watch it that maybe wouldn’t watch golf normally.”

Chasing the Fox 2024

Location: Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club

Date: December 14

Time: Gates open 2pm, golf begins 5pm

Teams: TBA

How to watch: TBA