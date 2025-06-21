Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Golf: Steven Alker leads major championship; Dame Lydia Ko, Ryan Fox climb leaderboards

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Steven Alker leads through two rounds of the Kaulig Companies Championship. Photo / AFP

Steven Alker leads through two rounds of the Kaulig Companies Championship. Photo / AFP

Steven Alker has made a strong start in his bid for a 10th win on the PGA Tour Champions.

The Kiwi sits in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard of the tour’s third major championship of the year, the Kaulig Companies Championship, in Ohio.

Alker backed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf