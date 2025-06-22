Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Golf: Steven Alker falls short in major playoff; Dame Lydia Ko, Ryan Fox seal top-20 finishes

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Steven Alker finished second at the Kaulig Companies Championship. Photo / AFP

Steven Alker finished second at the Kaulig Companies Championship. Photo / AFP

Steven Alker has fallen just short of claiming his 10th win on the PGA Tour Champions, losing out on the Kaulig Companies Championship in a playoff.

A clutch performance late in the round saw Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez pip the Kiwi of a second major championship, with two playoff holes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf