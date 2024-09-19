Rory McIlroy has survived a “rollercoaster” day which included breaking a club mid-shot and Kiwi Ryan Fox had a front row seat.
In an incident-packed round at Wentworth, McIlroy also had to hit a putt left-handed, saw his tee shot on the 17th bounce out of the trees and then hit his approach to the 18th out of bounds.
That cost the 2014 champion his second bogey of the day and, at five under par, left him two shots behind Baldwin, who avoided any drama whatsoever as he carded seven birdies in a bogey-free 65.
“I don’t think it’s ever happened to me before,” McIlroy said of the bizarre incident on the par-five 12th, when his approach finished six feet from the hole – he would miss the eagle putt – despite the clubhead flying off at impact and hurtling down the fairway.
“I hit nine iron on the ninth hole and it looked as if the ferrule was coming loose, but it was actually the head detaching from the shaft.