“I obviously didn’t realise that when I hit the shot on 12. It was a bit of a weird feeling. I hit the ball and obviously you’re expecting the weight of the club to just pull through and there was nothing there.

“Thankfully the ball went where I wanted it to. It could have been a lot worse but thankfully got it repaired and got it back on the 16th.”

Fox was in the group with McIlroy and England’s Justin Rose, with the on-course microphone picking up Fox’s amusement after the Irishman’s club head flew off.

“I’ve never seen that in person,” said the Kiwi to numerous chuckles.

Remarkably, McIlroy made birdie on the 12th after losing his club head with the approach shot landing about eight feet from the hole.

Asked if he had experienced anything similar before, McIlroy said with a smile: “I’ve certainly broken a few [clubs] after shots, but I don’t remember when a head’s flown off on me like that, because the shaft was intact. Just glued the shaft back in and we were ready to go again.

“It was a bit of rollercoaster round but most of the incidents worked out in my favour so I’m happy about that. I would have taken five under at the start of the day, especially as the wind is getting up here.

“Overall it was a good round of golf, it could have been a little bit better but a solid start.”

On a day of low scoring, England’s Matthew Baldwin enjoyed a serene journey to the top of the leaderboard and held a one-shot lead over British Masters winner Niklas Norgaard and Belgium’s Thomas Detry, while McIlroy’s 67 was matched by a group including Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre, with 2019 winner Danny Willett returning a 68.

Fox carded a one-under 71 to sit tied for 54th. His round featured two bogeys, a double bogey and five birdies as the gusting wind tested the field. The world no.75 could have scored lower than one-under if not for leaving an eagle and birdie putt short.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener also went round in 68 to be three shots off the lead. Compatriot Adam Scott carded a 71.

