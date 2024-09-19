Lydia Ko reacts to her putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship. Photo / Getty Images

A four-week break has not halted Lydia Ko’s impressive run of form on the LPGA Tour with a five-under 67 to start the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio.

Ko, playing for the first time since her British Open win last month, sits in a share of fourth after the first round, two shots back from leader Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and Yan Liu of China share second place at six-under.

The Kiwi world number three shares fourth with seven other players including Nelly Korda, the number one ranked player in the world.

Starting her round on the 10th hole, Ko recorded the first of her five birdies at the par three 12th before back-to-back birdies at the 18th and 1st, moving to three-under through 10 holes.

In a bogey-free round, Ko finished strong with two more birdies on the final four holes. She made the most of the course’s reachable par fives, with birdies on three of them.