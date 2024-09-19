Jake Brimmer is one of Auckland FC's signings for their inaugural A-League season. Photo / Photosport

Jake Brimmer is one of Auckland FC's signings for their inaugural A-League season. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has joined forces with Aotearoa’s newest sporting side, and is the exclusive media partner of Auckland FC.

As the team prepare for their maiden A-League campaign, NZME is getting behind them and working closely together across its digital, audio and print channels.

“AFC is exciting – it’s the newest professional sports club in the country and NZME is pleased to be supporting the growth of the AFC community from the outset,” said Emily Travers, head of commercial sport, partnerships and events.

As the A-League’s newest outfit, and second New Zealand side after the Wellington Phoenix, Auckland FC have already made waves in the Kiwi football sphere.

They’ve already stoked their local rivalry with the loan signing of former Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, after his sale to affiliate English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth earlier this year.