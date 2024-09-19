Advertisement
NZME, Auckland FC join forces as official media partners for inaugural A-League season

NZ Herald
Jake Brimmer is one of Auckland FC's signings for their inaugural A-League season. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has joined forces with Aotearoa’s newest sporting side, and is the exclusive media partner of Auckland FC.

As the team prepare for their maiden A-League campaign, NZME is getting behind them and working closely together across its digital, audio and print channels.

“AFC is exciting – it’s the newest professional sports club in the country and NZME is pleased to be supporting the growth of the AFC community from the outset,” said Emily Travers, head of commercial sport, partnerships and events.

As the A-League’s newest outfit, and second New Zealand side after the Wellington Phoenix, Auckland FC have already made waves in the Kiwi football sphere.

They’ve already stoked their local rivalry with the loan signing of former Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, after his sale to affiliate English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth earlier this year.

Owned by American billionaire Bill Foley and his Black Knights group, Auckland FC have already shown signs of intent that they’re not just here to make up the numbers.

“NZME’s audience strength brings huge benefits to building the AFC brand in the local market – we can’t wait to be grabbing the digital and newspaper headlines around the country,” said Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker.

“Working with NZME means we can continue to build our brand and support for our home games,” Becker said.

“It’s meaningful for Auckland to have a new football club, and partnering on high-performing campaigns with NZME is integral to reaching our target audience of fans.”

Auckland FC’s inaugural campaign kicks off on October 19 when they host the Brisbane Roar at Go Media Stadium.

However, all eyes are on their away trip to face the Phoenix on November 2, before the return fixture just over a month later on December 7.

Auckland FC host a third fixture between the Kiwi sides on February 22 as an opportunity to finalise local bragging rights for their first season.

