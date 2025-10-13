Advertisement
All Whites v Norway: Chris Wood backs Nottingham Forest revival under Ange Postecoglou

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chris Wood reacts after a missed chance against Australia last month. Photo / Photosport

All Whites striker Chris Wood is staying positive about his club situation, believing that a turnaround is imminent at Nottingham Forest.

Given the upheaval at the City Ground over the past five weeks, that’s an admirable but understandable show of faith.

Forest were the talk of England last season, taking

