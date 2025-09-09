Postecoglou himself was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in June, just days after winning the Europa League.

Despite ending Spurs’ 17-year wait to win a trophy, the Australian was dismissed due to Tottenham’s worst league season since 1976/77, as they finished 17th.

However, Marinakis backed the 60-year-old to continue his record of winning trophies at Tottenham, Celtic, Yokohama Marinos and during his spell in charge of Australia.

“We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” Marinakis said.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.”

Greece-born Postecoglou will take charge of Forest, who sit 10th on the Premier League on four points after three games, for the first time in this weekend’s daunting trip to Arsenal.

Marinakis is hoping he can repeat his Europa League success, with Forest among the favourites to win the competition.

But Postecoglou’s attacking style is vastly different to the cautious approach that reaped rewards for Nuno at the City Ground.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies,” Marinakis said.

“Ange has the credentials and the track record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”

Relationship ‘changed’

Nuno took charge in December 2023 after Welshman Steve Cooper was sacked and went on to save the club from relegation.

Forest surpassed all expectations last season, but cracks in the relationship between Nuno and Marinakis began to show after they let slip a promising opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.

Marinakis appeared to confront Nuno on the pitch following a 2-2 draw against Leicester in May, although the club claimed that was due to the decision to let striker Taiwo Awoniyi play on following an 88th-minute injury that later required urgent abdominal surgery.

Nuno was then publicly critical of Forest’s transfer activity before the season began, saying that he was “worried” about their prospects and his squad had been left “unbalanced”.

Forest eventually brought in 13 players as new sporting director Edu Gaspar took a more hands-on role in signings.

“Following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach,” Forest said in a late-night statement.

“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club.”

– AFP