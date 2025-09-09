Wood will arrive in England to a Nottingham Forest club in some turmoil, after the sacking of popular manager Nuno Espírito Santo on Monday night (UK time) after an apparent falling out with their billionaire Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis.

It’s a shame for Wood, who had a great relationship with the Portuguese coach and had enjoyed the best period of his career, including a remarkable 20-goal campaign last season. Former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has taken the reins at the City ground and is likely to introduce a different style of play, though Wood has always adapted well throughout his long career.

Tim Payne of New Zealand reacts after a missed chance at goal against the Socceroos at Go Media Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Wood - and the rest of the New Zealand team - will wonder what might have been across the Soccer Ashes series. They had Australia on the ropes in the first half in Canberra last Friday but were unable to make it count, before the Socceroo’s late winner. There were also opportunities on Tuesday, though Australia looked more threatening with their pacy front line.

“We came into these games thinking we’re in a really good place off the back of a strong window in June,” said Bazeley. “Over the two games, there’s a lot of positives to take, but you know it’s hard to say that when we’ve just lost two games.”

One player who will never forget the occasion is 17-year-old Wellington Phoenix midfielder Luke Brooke-Smith, who was given his debut late in the second half, becoming the youngest All White since Ceri Evans in 1980.

Bazeley described him as an exciting prospect and a “wildcard” with his pace and ability to take players on a point of difference.

“The challenge for him now is he needs to have a really big season down at the Phoenix. Hopefully, he has that breakout season and scores goals and plays a lot of minutes, which is up to him now.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.