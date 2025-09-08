He has always been seen as a special talent – ever since he lit up the A-League for the Wellington Phoenix - but he hasn’t always been able to show it for the national team, with the stars rarely aligning in terms of form and fitness. Now they might. He looked sharp, fit and strong, with his ability to unlock defences a key point of difference.

“I’m headed in the right direction for sure,” Singh told the Herald. “There’s always room for me to do better because I believe in myself and my abilities. [But] this is the first time I had a decent pre-season under my belt for a long time and then I started the season as well. So, from a physical point of view, I’m feeling good, with all my problems and stuff. My body’s in good shape and I just want to bring it to the pitch.”

Sarpreet Singh plays for Regensburg in Germany, on loan from Bayern Munich. Photo / Photosport

That’s quite a step. Since his landmark move to Bayern Munich in July 2019 – which was probably too much, too soon – not much has gone right. A persistent groin injury affected him for more than a year and took him out of contention for the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica in Doha. It also scuppered a potential move to Werder Bremen, before a couple of loan spells in the German second division, then a move to Hansa Rostock. After they were relegated, Singh spent a year in the Portuguese second tier with Uniao de Leiria, before joining Serbia club SK TSC in July.

“Of course it has been tough,” Singh said. “I’ve faced a few challenges and mentally, I was down a lot, especially when certain things occurred, injuries or transfers or whatever. You realise you have to keep going, you have to keep working hard and trust the process. This is the journey for me.”

Singh is happy in Serbia, where he has been reunited with former Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic. The club is well run, with the right “football identity” and he is getting plenty of minutes.

“That is an important factor for me, given the previous seasons,” Singh said.

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley hope this is a new chapter for the 26-year-old.

“He’s had to fight his way around Europe and he’s obviously had injuries,” Bazeley said. “But now he is in a good place, he feels really fit, feels injury-free and we are starting to see the old Sarpreet. We’ve said to him, go and make the game. Go and find space. We want him to be the one hitting the final pass. He’s a very good ball circulator but we want him delivering the killer ball.”

His combination with Wood is also improving.

“Every time I have the ball, I try and look for him because he’s one of the best strikers in the world,” Singh said. “My job is to try and put him in positions to score goals and I guess the longer you play together, you start to [understand] his movements, his patterns and where he wants the ball.”

Their ability to link up will be crucial again on Tuesday at Go Media Stadium (7pm), as the All Whites look for a long-awaited win over the Socceroos.

“We can take confidence [from Friday],” Singh said. “We just need to back it up.”

Wood and Singh were among many who drew a generous crowd to Fred Taylor Park in West Auckland on Sunday to watch training. Despite concerns over a few players, including Francis de Vries (knee) and Tim Payne (ankle), Bazeley indicated the full squad would be available for selection.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.