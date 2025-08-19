Chris Wood was one of three forwards named in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) English Premier League team of the year. Photo / AFP

Chris Wood garnered plenty of attention in the footballing world with his 20-goal season for Nottingham Forest in the 2024-25 campaign.

But it’s not just fans and pundits who took notice, with the Kiwi striker honoured by his fellow players with selection in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) English Premier League team of the year.

Wood was one of three forwards named in the squad, alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Salah became the first player to win the PFA men’s player of the year for a third time, after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory.

The Egyptian scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to propel the Reds to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with four games to spare last season.