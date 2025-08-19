Salah also scooped the award in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons.
The 33-year-old picked up the Football Writers’ Association and Premier League player of the year awards in recent months.
Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers won the young player of the year following a breakthrough campaign that saw the attacking midfielder make his senior international debut for England.
Salah was joined in the Premier League team of the year by Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.
Milos Kerkez, who moved to Anfield from Bournemouth in June, is also selected, as are the Arsenal trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.
Wood and goalkeeper Matz Sels were recognised for their fine campaigns at Nottingham Forest, while wantaway Newcastle striker Isak was included after finishing second to Salah in the Golden Boot race.
Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey won the women’s player of the year accolade after her role in helping the Gunners win the Champions League.
The Spanish midfielder scored 19 goals in all competitions, including eight in the Champions League, in her first season in England.
Olivia Smith recently joined Caldentey at Arsenal in a world-record £1 million ($2.29m) deal and won the women’s young player of the year prize following her superb season at Liverpool.
2024-25 English Premier League team of the year
Goalkeeper: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal).
Midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).
- With NZ Herald