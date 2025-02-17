Advertisement
EPL: Chris Wood tops Erling Haaland and Mo Salah - ‘Standout value in the Premier League’

NZ Herald
Chris Wood has scored 18 times for Nottingham Forest this season. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Wood’s stunning season with Nottingham Forest has put him in third place on the goal scorers' ladder for the Premier League – but financial analysis shows the Kiwi is the most cost-effective top striker in the competition.

Sports stats website FreeTips.com analysed the number of goals scored by the top five scorers in Europe’s biggest football leagues relative to their estimated salaries.

The numbers showed the All Whites skipper was comfortably the best-value scorer in England’s top flight and — for this season, at least — a better return on investment than big names like Mohammed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Woods’ 18 goals for Forest during the current campaign have come at a cost of $501,309 per goal.

The competition’s most prolific scorer, Liverpool’s Salah, has scored 23 times at an average cost per goal of $1,742,114.74.

Manchester City’s Haaland is second on the scorer’s list, but his haul is the priciest – his 19 goals have come in at $2,259,077 apiece.

Wood’s season has stunned followers of the English top flight — legendary commentator Martin Tyler said “his goals are works of skill and power”.

”He has been the perfect professional,” Tyler told the Herald. “He has known his limitations, worked within them and made the most of his strengths.”

Woods' strike rate sees him top the Premier League’s table for converting opportunities into goals. He has completed 39% of his chances, comfortably ahead of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, whose 17 goals came at 26%. Salah is on 24% and Haaland on 20%.

FreeTips.com analyst Gary Emmerson said: “Most football fans look at the number of goals scored. That’s what matters most to them.

“But the cost per goal averages make for interesting reading and some of the biggest names in the game are costing an arm and a leg for each of their goals this season.

“Chris Wood is the standout value in the Premier League thanks to his consistent exploits for Nottingham Forest.”

Forest are away to Newcastle on Monday (NZT) and host Arsenal on Thursday.

