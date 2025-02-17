Chris Wood has scored 18 times for Nottingham Forest this season. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Wood’s stunning season with Nottingham Forest has put him in third place on the goal scorers' ladder for the Premier League – but financial analysis shows the Kiwi is the most cost-effective top striker in the competition.

Sports stats website FreeTips.com analysed the number of goals scored by the top five scorers in Europe’s biggest football leagues relative to their estimated salaries.

The numbers showed the All Whites skipper was comfortably the best-value scorer in England’s top flight and — for this season, at least — a better return on investment than big names like Mohammed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Woods’ 18 goals for Forest during the current campaign have come at a cost of $501,309 per goal.

The competition’s most prolific scorer, Liverpool’s Salah, has scored 23 times at an average cost per goal of $1,742,114.74.