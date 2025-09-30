Francis de Vries has become increasingly important for the All Whites. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley has taken a left-field approach to his latest squad to face Poland and Norway next month in Europe.

With the realisation it is difficult to involve A-League personnel in this window – given the proximity of the season start – Bazeley has used the opportunity to call up a couple of uncapped players, as well as bring back others who have been out of the picture for some time. That has led to selections for defender George Stanger and midfielder Owen Parker-Price – both in line to make their debuts – while Andre de Jong, Bill Tuiloma and Dalton Wilkins are back in the mix.

Stanger, who is the son of former Scotland rugby winger Tony Stanger, appeared at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland, was a mainstay of Des Buckingham’s side and was also called up for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He has bounced around different clubs in Scotland but has impressed this season for Kilmarnock in the top tier.

Fellow age-group representative Parker-Price gets his reward after toiling away in Sweden since 2019, where he is currently at Orgryte, top of the second tier. De Jong hasn’t been seen at this level since September 2022 (against the Socceroos) and Tuiloma’s last All Whites appearance was almost a year ago.

Apart from Francis de Vries and Tim Payne, Bazeley has elected not to include any A-League players because of the time crunch in getting them back to their clubs. The A-League season kicks off on October 17, barely 72 hours after the match against Norway in Oslo, while Wellington Phoenix and Auckland are in action a day later.