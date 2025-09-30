All Whites coach Darren Bazeley has taken a left-field approach to his latest squad to face Poland and Norway next month in Europe.
With the realisation it is difficult to involve A-League personnel in this window – given the proximity of the season start – Bazeley has used the opportunityto call up a couple of uncapped players, as well as bring back others who have been out of the picture for some time. That has led to selections for defender George Stanger and midfielder Owen Parker-Price – both in line to make their debuts – while Andre de Jong, Bill Tuiloma and Dalton Wilkins are back in the mix.
Stanger, who is the son of former Scotland rugby winger Tony Stanger, appeared at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland, was a mainstay of Des Buckingham’s side and was also called up for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He has bounced around different clubs in Scotland but has impressed this season for Kilmarnock in the top tier.
Fellow age-group representative Parker-Price gets his reward after toiling away in Sweden since 2019, where he is currently at Orgryte, top of the second tier. De Jong hasn’t been seen at this level since September 2022 (against the Socceroos) and Tuiloma’s last All Whites appearance was almost a year ago.
Apart from Francis de Vries and Tim Payne, Bazeley has elected not to include any A-League players because of the time crunch in getting them back to their clubs. The A-League season kicks off on October 17, barely 72 hours after the match against Norway in Oslo, while Wellington Phoenix and Auckland are in action a day later.
“We look at what’s best for each individual and we just made a decision that for some of these guys, actually, we need them to start the season well, and not disrupt the first game of the season after preparing for so long, if they’re not necessarily going to get lots of game time with us in Europe,” Bazeley told the Herald.
“He’s put himself in a really good position,” said Bazeley of de Vries. “He has started the last couple of [All Whites] games and now he’s going to get another opportunity to really push himself into the frame.”
Cacace may be close to being fit when the games roll around but Bazeley said they would be reluctant to take any risks. Matt Garbett (Peterborough) and Ben Waine (Port Vale) both return after missing the Australia series to consolidate with their clubs, while goalkeeper Alex Paulsen is back to challenge incumbent Max Crocombe after settling at Polish outfit Lechia Gdańsk.
Bazeley said Stanger, 25, had been on the radar for a while.
“He has played in some big games this season,” said Bazeley. “The challenge we give all the players is to get yourself into as high a level competition as you can and he’s done that.”
Bazeley described Parker-Price, 26, as an “intelligent, clever footballer” who is worth having a closer look at.
“It’s a good story of working hard, persevering and getting rewarded,” said Bazeley.
Elijah Just (groin) is under an injury cloud – “it’s going to be close”, the coach said – after missing recent games for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership; back-up fullback Dalton Wilkins is also in some doubt after picking up a hamstring strain last weekend.
The 83rd-ranked All Whites face world No 36 Poland in Chorzów (kickoff 7.45am, October 10, NZT) and world No 31 Norway in Oslo (kickoff 5am, October 14, NZT).
All Whites squad – October window
Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Nik Tzanev
Defenders: Francis de Vries, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne, George Stanger, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma, Dalton Wilkins
Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Ben Old, Owen Parker-Price, Sarpreet Singh, Marko Stamenić, Ryan Thomas