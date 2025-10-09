Live updates of the international friendly between the All Whites and Poland in Chorzow.

Alex Paulsen is chasing the No 1 shirt in the All Whites – but he is prepared to bide his time.

Among a clutch of quality goalkeepers, Paulsen has been the most talked-about Kiwi custodian over the past two years. First, there was his remarkable 2023/24 A-League season for the Wellington Phoenix, then the stunning transfer to Bournemouth AFC.

That was followed by a loan move back to Auckland FC, where he was a big part of the expansion club’s record-breaking debut season.

Across that time, he has been a regular in New Zealand squads, though he hasn’t seen much action.

Coach Darren Bazeley has been loyal to incumbent Max Crocombe, who has started 16 of the past 19 internationals, dating back to November 2023, with Paulsen getting matches against Solomon Islands, Malaysia and Samoa in the period.

Though a large portion of the fanbase would be keen to see him in action, Paulsen dismisses the suggestion that it has been a frustrating period.

“I don’t think so,” Paulsen tells the Herald. “I always look at it from an optimistic point of view and a place of development and growth. It’s giving me the desire to prove that I’m capable of representing the country and ensuring that I can put myself out there and know I’ve got what it takes.”

While game time would be welcome – and Paulsen could get his chance in the current window, with the games against Poland (Friday 7.45am NZT) and Norway (Wednesday 5am NZT) – he is taking a broader view.

“First and foremost, I want to ensure that I’m in a good position to get selected for the World Cup,” said Paulsen. ”I want to make sure I’m controlling what I can, being in the best position possible. If it means that I’m playing regular football and in a division that is regarded as a good league in Europe, that’s all I can do.”

Bazeley is spoilt for choice – with Nik Tzanev, Oli Sail and Michael Woud among many others in the mix – but Crocombe and Paulsen are seen as the top two.

Paulsen was speaking to the Herald from Poland, where he is now based with first division club Lechia Gdansk. It’s an unusual destination for a New Zealand footballer – especially for their first club outside Australasia – but the move sums up Paulsen’s raw desire and willingness to push himself out of his comfort zone.

The 23-year-old had a few options but wanted to be in a top-tier league, rather than a second division. Paulsen was attracted to the style of play at Lechia, their history and the pure challenge. He has certainly got that, arriving at a club when they were last in the 20-team league after six matches, but the New Zealander is enjoying the experience.

“They are a youthful side, which allows me to be myself on and off the field,” said Paulsen. “The quality and the standard is pretty high as well, considering the teams we are playing against are playing in European competitions as well.

“I always had the thought after the A-League season that I really wanted to challenge myself and test myself, and doing preseason with Bournemouth allowed me to gauge where I am in terms of my development and how far off I am from some of those Premier League stars. This is a great step for my development.”

It’s been intense, especially with the local derby against Arka Gdynia soon after he arrived.

“[With] the desire and the passion, you could tell what it meant for the fans and the city as well,” said Paulsen. “It was huge and we’ve still got to play against Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw as well.”

The language barrier “hasn’t been too bad” because a lot of teammates speak English, but the weather has been a challenge in the northern Polish city.

“It’s a lovely area, but it does get really cold here. It’s going to be interesting towards the end of the year, where it potentially gets into the negatives.”

He has discovered a few good cafes, has sampled some of the local cuisine, and is keeping occupied with his studies.

“It’s good to have something away from football,” says Paulsen.

Poland has named an impressive squad, including superstar striker Robert Lewandowski, who has 86 goals from 160 international appearances, experienced winger Kamil Grosicki, and Aston Villa defender Matty Cash. Bazeley expects a strong Polish team, even though their priority will be the World Cup qualifying match in Lithuania four days later.

Bazeley confirmed all players were fit and available, including Chris Wood, who has been enduring a tough time at Nottingham Forest since the change of head coach there, admitting that this window will be a “nice little break” for the 33-year-old.

The NZ coach didn’t drop any selection hints but is expected to go with his strongest possible XI, given the quality of the opposition, with Poland (36) ranked almost 50 places above New Zealand (83) by Fifa.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.