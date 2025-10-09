Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / All Whites
Updated

All Whites vs Poland: Alex Paulsen driven by World Cup goals as he chases No 1 spot

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald sport editors Cam McMillan and Michael Burgess join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to talk this week’s sporting highs and lows.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alex Paulsen is chasing the No 1 shirt in the All Whites – but he is prepared to bide his time.

Among a clutch of quality goalkeepers, Paulsen has been the most talked-about Kiwi custodian over the past two years. First, there was his remarkable 2023/24 A-League season for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save