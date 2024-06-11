Hands up who thinks cricket is in danger of oversaturation. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

Cricket finds itself at a critical juncture. With a relentless schedule of World Cups, championships and leagues, the sport risks alienating its most loyal supporters and diluting the events that have historically defined it.

As fans enjoy another T20 World Cup, just over 200 days since the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup, one must ask: has cricket overstretched itself?

In the past, the arrival of a World Cup every four years was a momentous occasion, eagerly anticipated and celebrated for its unique legacy. Each edition brought its own narrative, from the dominance of the West Indies in the 1970s to the unforgettable triumphs of underdogs like India in 1983 and Sri Lanka in 1996. Today, the frequency of these tournaments threatens to erode their significance. With at least one global event scheduled annually until 2031, the magic and anticipation that once surrounded these competitions are at risk of being lost.

This relentless calendar poses a real danger of fan fatigue. Cricket enthusiasts, already juggling the demands of following three different formats, may find it increasingly challenging to keep up with the ceaseless barrage of tournaments. The sheer volume of matches not only strains the fans but also puts immense pressure on players, leading to inconsistent participation and potential burnout. The case of England’s Ben Stokes, who oscillates between retirement and return, underscores the strain that this packed schedule places on even the most dedicated athletes.

Moreover, the growing dominance of T20 leagues, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL), adds another layer of complexity. These leagues, with their substantial financial incentives, often draw players away from international commitments, further undermining the prestige of global tournaments. The danger of cricket evolving into a franchise-dominated sport, akin to basketball’s NBA, looms large, threatening the traditional club versus country balance.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) must heed these warning signs. Expanding the T20 World Cup to 20 teams and hosting it in the USA are bold moves aimed at globalising the sport and maximising revenue. However, such commercialisation risks prioritising short-term gains over the long-term health of international cricket. Fans might initially revel in the abundance of cricket, but the novelty wears off, and the once-sacred World Cup can begin to feel routine and unremarkable.

Cricket’s administrators must strive to restore meaning and context to the international calendar. This could involve a strategic reduction in tournaments, ensuring that each event holds significant value and prestige. Emphasising quality over quantity can help rekindle the excitement and anticipation that World Cups and other global events traditionally inspired.

There are lessons to be learned from other sports. Football, for instance, faced backlash over proposals to hold the World Cup every two years when the risk of oversaturation was recognised. Cricket must similarly be cautious, understanding that its rich history and the emotional investment of its fans are not limitless resources.

As the Black Caps prepare to play co-hosts the West Indies tomorrow, it is worth reflecting on what truly makes cricket special. It is not the frequency of matches but the stories, rivalries and unforgettable moments that resonate across generations. By thoughtfully curating the cricket calendar and preserving the sanctity of its premier events, the sport can ensure that it remains a cherished spectacle, not a wearying routine.