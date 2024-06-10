Reporter Jack is kicking it with rugby legend Dan Carter, who’s got a challenge for little rugby legends everywhere. Beat his record and help UNICEF in the process!

Matt Gallagher, son of All Black John Gallagher, has been named in Italy’s rugby training squad ahead of their opening internationals of 2024.

The Bath back previously played for the England under-20s and is also eligible through his parents to play for England, Ireland and New Zealand.

He’s signed to join Italian club Benetton ahead of next season. Father John, English-born to Irish parents, played 41 matches and 18 tests for the All Blacks and was part of the 1987 side that won the first Rugby World Cup.

Matt Gallagher is part of a 39-man training squad named by Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada ahead of tests against Samoa, Japan and Tonga.

Other uncapped players include Oyonnax flanker David Odiase, Muhamed Hasa, Giampietro Ribaldi, Giulio Marini and Giovanni Montemauri.

Italy will host the All Blacks later in the year at Allianz Stadium, the home of football giants Juventus.

Italy’s 39-man training squad

Forwards: Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Muhamed Hasa*, Marco Riccioni, Mirco Spanish, Giosuè Zilocchi, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Giacomo Nicotera, Giampiero Ribaldi*, Loriz Zarantonello*, Niccolò Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Edoardo Iachizzi, Federico Ruzza, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro, Giulio Marini*, Sebastian Negri, David Odiase*, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney, Paolo Garbisi, Leonardo Marin, Giovanni Montemauri*, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Francois Mey*, Marco Zanon, Ange Capuozzo, Matt Gallagher*, Simone Gesi, Monty Ioane, Louis Lynagh, Jacopo Trulla.

*Uncapped